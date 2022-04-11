Four Sri Ram Sena Members Held in Karnataka for Vandalising Fruit Vendor’s Shop
The police took them into custody after Nabisaab, the vendor, lodged a police complaint.
Karnataka Police on Monday, 11 April, arrested four persons attached to the Sri Ram Sena in connection with vandalising a fruit shop owned by a Muslim vendor in Dharwad district.
The arrested persons were identified as Chidananda Kalal, Kumar Kattimani, Mylarappa Guddappanavar, and Mahalinga Aigali.
The Dharwad Rural police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against eight persons on charges of deliberately hurting religious sentiments, unlawful assembly, rioting, and deliberate attempt to breach of peace.
Since 15 years, Nabisaab's shop has been operating from the premises of the Nuggekeri Hanuman temple.
On 9 April, the activists who showed up at the temple premises destroyed the fruits and asked him not to continue his business.
The state's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy had stated on the floor of the House that non-Hindus cannot carry out their businesses in temple premises and religious fairs.
Since then Hindutva groups are vehemently demanding vacating Muslim vendors from all religious places.
The vandalisation of the fruit shop has received widespread condemnation, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who gave the vendor financial aid.
