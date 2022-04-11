Four Sri Ram Sena Members Held in Karnataka for Vandalising Fruit Vendor’s Shop

Karnataka Police on Monday, 11 April, arrested four persons attached to the Sri Ram Sena in connection with vandalising a fruit shop owned by a Muslim vendor in Dharwad district.

The arrested persons were identified as Chidananda Kalal, Kumar Kattimani, Mylarappa Guddappanavar, and Mahalinga Aigali.

The police took them into custody after Nabisaab, the vendor, lodged a police complaint.

The Dharwad Rural police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against eight persons on charges of deliberately hurting religious sentiments, unlawful assembly, rioting, and deliberate attempt to breach of peace.