Karnataka Cop Probing Bajrang Dal's 'Arms Training Camp' in School Transferred
The Shourya Prashikshana Varga was held allegedly by the Bajrang Dal in a Karnataka school from 5 to 11 May.
A police officer in Karnataka was transferred after he issued notices against leaders of the Bajrang Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) over an "arms training camp" conducted in a school in the state's Kodagu district.
The Shourya Prashikshana Varga (bravery training) programme, where weapons such as the trishul (trident) were distributed to the participants for training, was held allegedly by the Bajrang Dal from 5 to 11 May at the Sai Shankar Educational Institution in Ponnampet in Kodagu.
The police complaint had been registered against two BJP MLAs, one MLC, a leader of the Bajrang Dal, and a VHP leader.
'Transfer Sudden and Unexpected'
Gonikoppa Circle Inspector SN Jairam was transferred on Tuesday to a different posting after he issued notices to the organisers of the camp.
"On the orders of the Sub-Inspector, I was probing the Bajarang Dal camp, where allegedly members were given arms training. I had sent them a police notice. However there was no response from them. A Popular Front of India (PFI) member, too, had filed a complaint against the Bajarang Dal," Jairam told The Quint.
Speaking on his transfer, he said it was "sudden and unexpected".
"I don't know whether it was due to my involvement in the case. I don't want to speculate. I was just following orders. The media should be asking the home minister about it," he added.
The Arms Training Camp
Meanwhile, the police told The Quint that the Bajrang Dal and the VHP organise such camps every year. However, no permission was sought this year. The police got the information about the incident through social media.
During the programme, which was attended over a hundred Bajrang Dal workers, weapons including trishul and air guns were distributed among the participants for training.
Speaking to The Quint, organiser and accused in this case, Raghu Sakleshpura, said, "We are not denying the fact that we gave them arms training. Reality is we used air guns, we do not need permission for it. Our intention is not to promote violence. The purpose of such training was to enable our volunteers to fight Islamic Jihadis and terrorists."
A total of 116 volunteers aged between 18-20 were also trained to use sticks, nunchakus, tying rescue ropes and knots. The process intended to both enable them for defence and also engage in recuse activities during calamities.
The volunteers were also introduced to certain texts written by leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to assess the threats to the "Hindu nation."
