Haryana: Karnal SDM Sinha Caught Issuing 'Crack Their Heads' Order Transferred
In a viral video, Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha could be heard saying “sar phod dena” (break their heads) to the cops.
Karnal's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha, who was caught on video issuing instructions to the police to ‘crack open’ the heads of protesting farmers has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Govt, Haryana, Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID), news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 1 September.
WHAT HAD HAPPENED?
Haryana Police on Saturday, 28 August, lathi-charged several farmers blocking National Highway-3 and the Delhi-Amritsar Highway to protest against police brutality against other farmers in Karnal.
The farmers were reportedly protesting a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal. The clashes between the police forces and farmers reportedly took place near the Bastar toll plaza.
The meeting was regarding the upcoming municipal elections. It was scheduled to be held at Prem Plaza Hotel in Karnal, outside which the farmers attempted to assemble but were unable to.
WHAT DID THE SDM SAY?
A video emerged from Saturday's violence, which showed 2018 batch IAS officer Sinha instructing the cops to “pick up each protester and hit them".
The video shows Sinha standing in front of a group of policemen and instructing them to not allow farmers to go beyond a barricade.
Sinha can be heard saying “sar phod dena” (break their heads) to the cops.
"It is very simple and clear. Whoever he is, wherever he is from, no one should be allowed to reach there. We will not let this line be breached at any cost. Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard... It's very clear, there is no need for any instruction, just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed... crack their heads," said Sinha in the video.
Speaking to ANI after the video went viral, Sinha said that the statement was made to "use force proportionately" in response to the stone pelting by protesting farmers.
WHAT DID THE HARYANA GOVERNMENT SAY?
Reacting to the incident on Sunday, 29 August, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala condemned the usage of such words for the farmers and said that action would be taken against Sinha.
Chautala said that in a clarification, Sinha has stated that he didn't sleep in the last two days.
"He probably doesn't know that farmers also don't sleep 200 days a year," Chautala added, according to news agency ANI.
On Monday, 30 August, Chautala further said that he has sought explanation from the IAS officer.
"What he said...the video was seen throughout the country. The wording used by the officer was not up to the mark as far as his oath of office goes," Chautala, an ally of the BJP in Haryana, told NDTV.
The Jannayak Janshakti Party leader said that action will be taken once the IAS officer replies.
Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar said that what the officer voiced was “not correct”, but added that strictness had to be ensured to maintain law and order.
“If any action has to be taken (against the officer), it would first have to be assessed by the district administration. The DGP (Director General of Police) is also looking into it. To maintain law and order, strictness had to be ensured,” Khattar was quoted as saying while briefing the media on Monday.
Meanwhile, Karnal DM Nishant Yadav on Monday, expressed regret over Sinha's words against the farmers but went on to defend his 'intention' behind the violent comments.
"Some words shouldn't have been used. As head of Karnal admin, I express my regret. But SDM, on duty, is a sincere officer. He used some words in the heat of the moment, he shouldn't have. But his intention wasn't wrong," Yadav stated, according to ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
