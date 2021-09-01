Haryana: Karnal SDM Sinha Caught Issuing 'Crack Their Heads' Order Transferred

On Monday, 30 August, Chautala further said that he has sought explanation from the IAS officer.

"What he said...the video was seen throughout the country. The wording used by the officer was not up to the mark as far as his oath of office goes," Chautala, an ally of the BJP in Haryana, told NDTV.

The Jannayak Janshakti Party leader said that action will be taken once the IAS officer replies.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar said that what the officer voiced was “not correct”, but added that strictness had to be ensured to maintain law and order.

“If any action has to be taken (against the officer), it would first have to be assessed by the district administration. The DGP (Director General of Police) is also looking into it. To maintain law and order, strictness had to be ensured,” Khattar was quoted as saying while briefing the media on Monday.