8 UP Cops Shot Dead While Trying to Arrest Criminal in Kanpur

Eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in an encounter in Kanpur, while trying to arrest a history-sheeter facing up to 60 criminal cases, PTI reported early on Friday, 3 July, quoting the police.

The personnel were fired upon when they went to raid Bikaru village in search of history sheeter Vikas Dubey. "They had gone to arrest him following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed," SSP Kanpur was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The police team that went to the village around 3:30 am on Friday comprised around 50 personnel, reported IANS.