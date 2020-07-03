8 UP Cops Shot Dead While Trying to Arrest Criminal in Kanpur
The personnel were fired upon when they had to raid Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.
Eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in an encounter in Kanpur, while trying to arrest a history-sheeter facing up to 60 criminal cases, PTI reported early on Friday, 3 July, quoting the police.
The personnel were fired upon when they went to raid Bikaru village in search of history sheeter Vikas Dubey. "They had gone to arrest him following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed," SSP Kanpur was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
The police team that went to the village around 3:30 am on Friday comprised around 50 personnel, reported IANS.
“We have started the combing operation.... The injured are being treated at the hospital. Police from neighbouring districts of Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat have also been called.”JN Singh, ADG Kanpur zone, as quoted by ANI
The deceased deputy SP was identified as Devendra Mishra. A circle officer, station officer, chowki in-charge, sub-inspector, along with four constables were also reportedly killed.
According Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi, as many as seven other personnel were also injured and the operation is still underway as the criminals managed to escape.
Narrating the sequence of events, he said:
“A Case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. The police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When the force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but the criminals were at a height, so eight of our men died.”UP DGP HC Awasthi, as quoted by ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences over the incident, and has directed police chief HC Awasthi to take strict action and has sought a report.
According to reports, Vikas Dubey is wanted in more than 100 criminal cases and allegedly played a role in the murder of a BJP politician in 2001, but was later acquitted.
(With inputs from ANI , PTI, IANS and NDTV.)
