'Out of Gutter, Into Drain': Vijayvargiya on Kanhaiya’s Entry Into Congress
Tajinder Bagga put up a hoarding with the text, "'Bharat tere tukde honge' is now official slogan of Congress".
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar who was till now with the Communist Party of India (CPI), and Jignesh Mevani, who is an Independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam, joined the Congress on Tuesday, 28 September, in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi.
Reacting to the new addition in the Congress’ arsenal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “If someone comes out of the gutter and falls into the drain, then I can only sympathise with him."
Meanwhile, several Congress leaders welcomed the young duo.
Responding to Kanhaiya Kumar joining the Congress, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "He has expelled himself from my party. CPI has been fighting for a caste-less, class-less society. He must be having some personal ambitions and aspirations. It shows that he has no faith in communist and working-class ideology", news agency ANI reported.
He added, "The party existed before he joined and will succeed even after his expulsion. The party will not end with him. Our party is for selfless struggle and sacrifices. He (Kanhaiya Kumar) was not straightforward and truthful to my party."
Meanwhile, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga put up a hoarding with Kanhaiya Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, with the text, "'Bharat tere tukde honge' is now official slogan of Congress"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.