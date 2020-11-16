Quint Impact: MP Offers Shoes, Jerseys for TN’s Kabaddi Girls

This Diwali, we at The Quint are thrilled at all the love and joy you’ve brought our way by lighting up the lives of others.

On 14 November, in a story titled ‘Neither Lack of Gear Nor COVID Keeps These TN Girls from Kabaddi’, we showed you the struggle of some feisty young girls from Koovathur in Tamil Nadu who are training for kabaddi despite having no funds. The girls also had to drop out of school for lack of money to pay fees.

Their kabaddi coach, 30-year-old Sathish Kumar lost his job as a school Physical Training teacher due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he sells fish to earn a living and fund the girls’ training.