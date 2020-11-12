On Diwali, You Can Help the Family of a COVID Hero Who Died For Us

Little Pranali still waits for her father to return home, since he promised her that he would. The 9-year-old from Dharavi still finds it tough to believe that her father is no more.

It’s an endless wait for a closure for Yogita Sapkale and her two children Pranay and Pranali.

The Sapkales, Ravindra, his wife and two children, lived a happy and content life in their small house in Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums.