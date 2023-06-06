Junaid-Nasir Murder: Victims' Kin Arrested, He Wanted Monu Manesar to be Jailed

In the FIR registered against Jabir, accessed by The Quint, he has been charged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 332 (hurt to public servant), 353 (assault to public servant), 336 (acting negligently as to endanger human life) as well as 307 (attempt to murder). Jabir has also been charged under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (mischief causing damage to public property).

As per the FIR, Jabir had made a post on his Facebook that went viral where he “gave an open warning that he will climb this tower tonight and no one can do anything to stop him”. The FIR also states that Jabir would “regularly make inflammatory videos and post on his Facebook.”

The FIR further states that on the night of 29th, when police officials and the administration tried to stop him from climbing the tower, “Jabir picked up a stone and attempted to hit the police officer with the intention of killing him” but he “moved to the side and just managed to save himself”. The FIR also says that despite the police trying to control him, Jabir kept “pushing the police officers and engaging in a scuffle”.

The FIR has been registered in the Pahadi police station, and the complainant is the CI Station House Officer (SHO) Shivlahri. Speaking to The Quint, Shivlahri said that “Jabir and his affiliates tried to harass the police officers.”