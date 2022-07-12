ADVERTISEMENT

J&K Man Arrested After Threats to Mumbai Girl Over Post on Udaipur Killing

Fayyaz Ahmed Bhatt was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

A man from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested after he allegedly issued death and sexual threats to a minor girl after she posted a video over the 28 June killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the Mumbai police said on Monday, 12 July.

Fayyaz Ahmed Bhatt (30) was arrested on Sunday from Badgam in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of police in the Union Territory, the VP Road police station official said.

Following his arrest by a special Mumbai police team, Bhatt was charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

"The girl received calls and WhatsApp messages containing death and sexual threats from three numbers on July 1, after which her parents lodged a complaint the next day," he said.

Bhatt was remanded in police custody for three days and a probe is underway.

"The girl had made some remarks over the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on her Facebook wall. After that, an unidentified person made a WhatsApp call to her and threatened to kill her for her comments in the post," the official said.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his shop in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city on 28 June for posting a message on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad.

A week before that – on 21 June – chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati city for the same reason, officials have said.

