Jharkhand Congress MLAs Cash Seizure: WB CID Teams 'Detained' by Delhi Police
West Bengal Police had found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle of three Jharkhand Congress MLAs on 30 July.
West Bengal CID on Wednesday, 3 August, alleged that two of its teams were restricted by the local police in Guwahati and New Delhi from probing the cash seizure involving three Jharkhand MLAs, reported news agency PTI.
A senior officer from West Bengal CID claimed that their officers were detained by Delhi Police when they were conducting a raid at a property belonging to an accused, a “close associate” of the three arrested MLAs, in the national capital.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.