ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Congress MLAs Cash Seizure: WB CID Teams 'Detained' by Delhi Police

West Bengal Police had found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle of three Jharkhand Congress MLAs on 30 July.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Jharkhand Congress MLAs Cash Seizure: WB CID Teams 'Detained' by Delhi Police
i

West Bengal CID on Wednesday, 3 August, alleged that two of its teams were restricted by the local police in Guwahati and New Delhi from probing the cash seizure involving three Jharkhand MLAs, reported news agency PTI.

A senior officer from West Bengal CID claimed that their officers were detained by Delhi Police when they were conducting a raid at a property belonging to an accused, a “close associate” of the three arrested MLAs, in the national capital.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

Also Read

After the Arrest of Three Congress MLAs, Is 'Operation Lotus' On in Jharkhand?

After the Arrest of Three Congress MLAs, Is 'Operation Lotus' On in Jharkhand?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×