Oppn Leaders, Including Rahul Gandhi, Join Farmers' Protest at Jantar Mantar
This comes amid the Monsoon Session, which has seen disruptions due to uproar over the farm laws & the Pegasus row.
Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, 6 August.
Holding a placard saying 'Save Farmers, Save India', the Opposition leaders raised slogans in support of the agitating farmers. Apart from Gandhi, the other Opposition leaders who joined the protest included Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Gaurav Gogoi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's T Siva.
This comes amid the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which has seen multiple disruptions and adjournments due to Opposition uproar over the three farm laws and the Pegasus spyware row.
The protesting farmers had begun their agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 22 July, a short distance away from where the Monsoon Session of Parliament is being held, pressing their demand for the scrapping of the laws.
Farmers have been protesting since late last year at different sites near the borders of Delhi, calling for the repeal of the three laws as well as legislation to guarantee minimum support price (MSP). Several rounds of talks have been held between the protesters and the Centre to resolve the impasse, but no breakthrough has been reached.
