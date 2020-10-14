Need to Take Back What Delhi Snatched From J&K: Mufti Post Release

“No one of us can forget the ‘insult’ and ‘humiliation’ we faced on 5 August when Article 370 was repealed ‘illegally’ and in an ‘anti-democratic’ manner,” said former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti after being released.

More than a year after she was detained, the J & K administration revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) charges against her.

In a message to the people on Twitter, Mufti said: