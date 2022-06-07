Kupwara Encounter: 2 LeT Militants, Including 1 From Pakistan, Killed in J&K

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including one from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 7 June, police said.

Based on information about the presence of militants in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the security forces who retaliated, he said.