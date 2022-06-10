Jammu & Kashmir: Curfew Imposed in Bhaderwah Town, Army Called In for Flag March
Internet services have also been suspended in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar.
A curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on Thursday, 9 June, after tensions arose due to an allegedly inflammatory speech from a mosque. The army was thereafter called in to conduct a flag march.
A curfew was also imposed in the Kishtwar district as a precaution, district administration told news agency ANI.
Action under law has been taken and a case has been registered at Bhaderwah Police Station, said Police Media Centre, Jammu. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).
"Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared," they added after a purported video allegedly made inciting remarks.
What Was the 'Inflammatory' Video?
Officials alleged that instigating speeches were made as a part of a protest against the recent derogatory remarks made by the former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.
Sharma was suspended by the ruling party, while Delhi unit’s media cell head Naveen Jindal was expelled for his derogatory tweet.
The purported video which went viral on social media was shot from a mosque in Bhaderwah, noted officials.
"Curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure in view of communal tension," an official said, as quoted by PTI.
Deployment of additional security personnel has been ensured to avoid violence, the official added.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
