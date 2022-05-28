Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Holds National Meet To Discuss Gyanvapi, Dharam Sansads
The Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind has organised a two-day convention in Deoband on 28 and 29 May.
The Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind (JUH) is organising a two-day national convention in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband on 28 and 29 May to discuss a variety of issues facing the Muslim community today, the most pertinent being the Gyanvapi row.
The convention, being held at the Deoband Eidgah ground in Saharanpur district, has thousands of JUH members from across the country participating.
While the convention will address issues like the Gyanvapi row and issues surrounding other religious places of worship, it will also focus on issues of education and development of Muslim youth.
"There are some issues that have captured national attention. The issue surrounding the religious places of worship is one such matter. However, in reality it's not the biggest issue, it is only being presented as such. So we need to remind people to not lose sight of the real issues and work on them as well," Miyaz Ahmad Farukhi, JUH national secretary, told the media at Deoband.
"Abusing people of other communities in Dharam Sansad has become common. It's a way to scare and threaten. But the Muslim community doesn't need to get scared. Many people are also trying to provoke us. We need to tell our youth to not fall for it," he added.
When asked if the JUH convention will pass any declaration on the Gyanvapi mosque row, Farukhi said that the matter was sub judice.
"Let this matter be discussed in court. Don’t bring this on the streets or in TV debates," he said.
Farukhi's comment is in line with the position that the JUH took earlier on the Gyanvapi issue.
"Ulama, Scholars, speakers & TV debaters are urged to refrain from participating in TV debates & discussions on this issue," the JUH had said in a statement last week.
"Muslims Organizations should not interfere in Gyanvapi Masjid Case-Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind...Public demonstrations should be avoided," the statement had further said.
