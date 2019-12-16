Cold, Starved, Scared: How the Night at Jamia Unfolded After Siege

Frantic calls went unanswered as parents, teachers and ex-students searched from pillar to post in the campus for their own.

“We can see bloodstains all around the campus but can’t find our children. Where did they all go?” a mother peeped inside the broken doors of the library room.

“Maybe they are hiding inside the ditches, we should check,” a professor in the university was finally able to enter the campus in search of the students who had made panic calls asking him to save them.