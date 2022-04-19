Jahangirpuri Violence: Police Arrest Gunman Seen in Video, Recovers Pistol
The police said that the accused disclosed that he had fired his pistol near Kushal Chowk on Saturday.
The Delhi Police, on Monday, 18 April, arrested a 28-year-old man, who was seen purportedly firing a gun in a video of the violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.
The police identified him as Imam (aka, Sonu and Yunus) with the help of local intelligence.
"Acting upon an input, he was apprehended today on 18/04/22 by Special Staff of North-West District from Mangal Bazaar road, and one sophisticated pistol was recovered from his possession," the police said.
"A case vide FIR No. 444/22 dated 18.04.2022 u/s 25 Arms Act has been registered in this regard," the police added.
The police said that the accused disclosed that he had fired his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident on Saturday.
Further interrogation of the accused and investigation in the case is in progress, the police added.
No Permission for Jahangirpuri Shobha Yatra, FIR Filed
Meanwhile, the Shobha Yatra that led to communal clashes on 16 April was carried out without due permission, the police said on Monday, 18 April.
An FIR has been registered against the organisers of the procession, and one person has "joined the investigation," the police said.
On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that action would be taken against those involved, irrespective of their class, creed, or community.
DCP Northwest Usha Rangani had earlier stated that nine persons, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured and being treated in a hospital. One sub-inspector, named Meda Lal, who sustained a bullet injury, is in a stable condition, she added.
Earlier on Monday, stones were pelted at a Crime Branch team in Jahangirpuri by the family members of a suspect, the police said. One person was detained for the same.
