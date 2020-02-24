Jaffrabad Violence: Video Shows Man Confronting Cop, Opening Fire
Amid the violence that consumed different parts of northeast Delhi on Monday, 24 February, a video footage has surfaced that shows a man purportedly brandishing and firing a gun during the clashes.
The man, according to news portal ANI, has been identified as Shahrukh.
The video of the incident has emerged from Jaffrabad, where tensions intensified on Monday. The video seems to be shot on a mobile phone from the roof of a nearby building.
The video shows the man moving towards a lone officer, who is dressed in riot gear and has a stick in his hand.
The video shows the man firing in the air, and then confronting the police officer. The officer seems to stand his ground as the man shouts at him. The police officer can then be seen retreating then.
A few others can also be seen coming along with the man from behind. The video purportedly shows another man from behind throwing a stone towards the police.
The man was also seen brandishing his gun to the people on the other side of the barricade, as seen in the video.
Tear gas shells can be heard exploding in the background in the video. A lot of distressing images and videos of vehicles and property being torched and stone-pelting have emerged.
This is the second day of clashes in the city where US President Donald Trump arrived on Monday evening on the main leg of his visit.
Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA protesters at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were clamped to bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to restore law and order in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said he has instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure the situation is brought under control.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
