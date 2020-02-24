Jaffrabad Violence: Video Shows Man Confronting Cop, Opening Fire

Amid the violence that consumed different parts of northeast Delhi on Monday, 24 February, a video footage has surfaced that shows a man purportedly brandishing and firing a gun during the clashes.

The man, according to news portal ANI, has been identified as Shahrukh.

The video of the incident has emerged from Jaffrabad, where tensions intensified on Monday. The video seems to be shot on a mobile phone from the roof of a nearby building.

The video shows the man moving towards a lone officer, who is dressed in riot gear and has a stick in his hand.