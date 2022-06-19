ISIS Claims Kabul Gurudwara Attack, Cites Ex-BJP Spokesperson's Prophet Remarks
A group of unidentified gunmen had opened fire inside Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.
The Islamic State, on Sunday, 19 June, claimed responsibility for the attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan that occurred on Saturday, stating it was in retaliation for 'insults' to Prophet Muhammad, AFP reported.
A group of unidentified gunmen had opened fire inside Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul on Saturday.
Countries across the globe had witnessed protests after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made certain remarks earlier this month about Prophet Muhammad.
(With inputs from AFP.)
(This is a developing story.)
