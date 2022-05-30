Andhra Violence: Internet Services Suspended in Amalapuram, 4 Other Districts

Preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that two dominant castes in the district — Kapu and Setti Balija — came together to oppose the move to rename Konaseema district after Ambedkar.

According to police, the coming together of these communities intensified the protests against the renaming of the district as more number of people participated in the agitation.

The Konaseema district was carved out from East Godavari with Amalapuram as its headquarters.

It was one of the 13 districts created on 4 April, taking the total number of districts in the state to 26.

The state government on 18 May issued a notification inviting objections and suggestions on the proposal to rename the Konaseema district after Dr Ambedkar. It sought suggestions and objections from the people residing within Konaseema.

People have been urged to send objections and suggestions, if any, to Konaseema district collector within 30 days.