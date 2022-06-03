Govt Ratifies Interest on Employees’ Provident Fund to 8.1%; Lowest in 4 Decades

The government has approved 8.1 percent rate of interest on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for 2021-22 – an over four-decade low – for about five crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO.

Earlier in March this year, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had decided to lower the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to 8.1 percent from 8.5 percent provided in 2020-21.

According to an EPFO office order issued on Friday and reviewed by PTI, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed approval of the central government to credit 8.1 percent rate of interest for 2021-22 to each member of the EPF scheme.