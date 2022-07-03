Several Indigo Flights Delayed Over Crew Shortage, DGCA Seeks Explanation

IndiGo airline's operations were impacted nationwide, and several of its flights experienced delays as a result of crew member shortage.

The airline has been summoned for an explanation by the aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), regarding the massive delays.

"Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification/ explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide," a DGCA official told ANI.