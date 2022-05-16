'Violation of Regulations': DGCA on IndiGo's Treatment of Child With Disability
The DGCA had constituted a 3-member team to conduct a fact-finding probe into the incident that happened on 7 May.
Days after a child with disability was denied boarding by IndiGo at the Ranchi Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday, 16 May, that the airline handled passengers inappropriately.
The DGCA had earlier constituted a 3-member team to conduct a fact-finding probe, which visited Ranchi and Hyderabad to conduct the investigation.
The team has now submitted its report, with its findings prima facie indicating that there was "inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff, thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations".
Accordingly, the DGCA said that a show cause notice will be issued to the airline, asking them why action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances.
A press briefing note says that the airline will also be provided an opportunity for a personal hearing as well as for making written submissions till 26 May.
What Had Happened?
A child with disability was reportedly mistreated by IndiGo airlines on 7 May, with the staff disallowing the child and his parents to board the plane, allegedly stating that the child was a threat to other passengers' safety.
The matter came to light after Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger, wrote about the incident in an elaborate Facebook post, describing the family's ordeal. The 7 May post has over 800 shares.
She shared a video of the passengers engaged in a heated debate with the IndiGo staff as well.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a fellow passenger's account of the incident, which sought "strictest action" against the airlines.
Later on Monday, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronojoy Dutta issued a statement about the incident and said, "We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience."
Further, the CEO said, "As a small token of appreciation, IndiGo would like to offer electric wheelchair for child barred from boarding flight."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.