India's Retail Inflation Falls to 7.04% in May
i
India’s retail inflation has fallen to 7.04 percent in May against 7.79 percent in April, data showed on Monday, 13 June.
Retail inflation measures the changes in prices from a retail market perspective.
(This article will be updated with more details.)
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
