Retail Inflation Rose To 7.79% in April Against 6.95% in March, Shows Govt Data

India's retail inflation rose to 7.79 percent in April, government data showed on Thursday, 12 May. The rise was largely driven by rising fuel and food prices.

The retail inflation for the month of March was 6.95 percent.

For a fourth consecutive month, the retail inflation stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 percent.

Besides, industrial production grew 1.9 percent in March and 11.3 percent in fiscal year FY22, the data showed.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) also spiked from 7.68 percent in March to 8.38 percent in April, the data revealed.

Retail inflation tracked by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the changes in prices from a retail market perspective.