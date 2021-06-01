Delhi HC Orders Air India to Reinstate Pilots Terminated in 2020

Justice Jyoti Singh issued that Air India will pay the pilots their back wages as well.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 1 June, quashed national carrier Air India's 2020 decision that terminated services of several, including contractual pilots.

The order was passed in regard to over 40 petitions by pilots whose services were terminated by the airline on 13 August 2020.

The court also directed the reinstatement of the pilots, and Justice Jyoti Singh issued that Air India will pay the pilots their back wages as well, PTI reported.

The extension of a contract between the airline and the pilot will be in view of their satisfactory performance, the court stated.

According to the court, the detailed judgment will be made available on Wednesday, PTI reported.

