The Indian Railways said on Saturday, 23 May, said it would run an additional 2,600 Shramik Special trains in the next 10 days as per the needs of the state governments.These special trains are being run from point to point on the request of both the concerned state governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons.The Railways had on 20 May released a list of 200 new passenger trains that will start running from 1 June along with a new set of guidelines.The online bookings for the trains began on 21 May and within two hours of online booking opening, 1,49,025 tickets were booked for the first set of 73 special passenger trains.Tickets for these trains can only be booked on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app.If you have a booked a valid Shramik Train/Special Train ticket and want to check the running status of these, here are the steps to check the same.The Indian Railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express train services on 25 March when the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus had begun.Here's all you need to know about the special trains – from where to book the tickets to how to make reservations.