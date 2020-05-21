The Indian Railways opened bookings for reservation of tickets on 15 ‘special’ passenger trains which started on 12 May. The ministry on Wednesday, 20 May also released a list of 200 new passenger trains that will start running from 1 June along with a new set of guidelines. The online bookings for the trains will begin on 21 May.Tickets for these trains can only be booked on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app.If you have a booked a valid Sharmik Train/Special Train ticket and want to check the running status of these, here are the steps to check the same.Full List of IRCTC Special Trains with Stops and Time TableHow to Check Running Status of IRCTC Sharmik Trains OnlineGo to railenquiry.in and on the home page you will see several tabs like “Indian Railway News” and also a search bar to find specific trains between two cities under the travel quota of your choice.On the right-hand side of the page, you will see an option labelled “Running Status”Type in the Train Number you want to check the running status for and select the date from the drop-down menu.If you do not know the train number but only the location, there is an option to see the entire list trains and their corresponding running statuses. To view the table, click on the option which says “Sharmik Express (19051) Running Status”. The options are updated every day.You will see an option of all trains running and their corresponding running statuses for the day.Select the train you are looking for and check its running status. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.