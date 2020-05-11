With a week to go for Lockdown 3.0 to end, the Indian Railways will start running ‘special trains’ from New Delhi on 12 May. The passenger services had been suspended ever since the lockdown had been imposed on 25 March.While the booking for reservation starts later on Monday at 4 pm, here’s all you need to know about these ‘special’ trains – from where to book these tickets to how to make reservations.Which are the passenger trains will be operating from 12 May?‘Special’ trains from New Delhi station connecting passengers to the following locations will be operational:DibrugarhAgartalaHowrahPatnaBilaspurRanchiBhubaneswarSecunderabadBengaluruChennaiThiruvananthapuramMadgaonMumbai CentralAhmedabadJammu TawiEach of these trains will operate like Rajdhani Express and depart from Delhi. It will also return back to the national capital in due course.I live in Mumbai and I want to take a train to Bengaluru. Can I do that?At present, all trains start from the New Delhi station, connecting people to various places. While you cannot take a direct train from Mumbai to Bengaluru under present circumstances, you can:Take a train from Mumbai to Delhi and then take a train from the capital to Bengaluru.How do I make reservations? Can I ask my travel agent to book for me?You can reserve tickets on IRCTC website or mobile application alone.Booking through travel agents, whether IRCTC or Railways, is not allowed.Tatkal booking and waitlists will not be available.The Railway Ministry said that ticket booking counters at stations will remain closed – therefore no over-the-counter tickets, including platform tickets will be issued.What are the departure and arrival timings of these trains?The Railway Ministry has said that it will announce the departure timings in due course. Watch this space for more updates.The trains from Delhi to Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Jammu Tawi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar, will be running daily. The services to Agartala and Secunderabad will be once a week, to Chennai, Madgaon, Ranchi and Bilaspur twice a week, and to Thiruvananthapuram thrice a week.I am a resident of Agra. I want to catch a train from New Delhi station. Can I do that?There is no clarity on this by the Railway Ministry yet. As of now, inter-district travel, even within the state, is not allowed across the country.How are the tickets priced?The booking for reservation on the trains start at 4 pm on 11 May. All the trains will have air-conditioned coaches, and the fares will be similar to that of Rajdhani trains.I live in a red zone. I want to go to the railway station in my city. Is that allowed?Yes, you can travel to a railway station within the red zone. However, if you are living in a containment zone, you will not be allowed to step out.Can I book a ticket to Patna and get down at a station on the way?Since these trains operate like Rajdhani, there will be limited stoppage at stations on the way. The list of stations the trains will stop at will be released by the Railway Ministry in due course.I live in a orange zone. My nearest railway station is in a red zone. Can I travel to the railway station?The Railway Ministry has not issued any clarity on this yet. However, inter-district travel, even within the state remains prohibited as of now.What precautions will be taken at the time of boarding the train?Only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station.All passengers will have to wear a face mask during entry, exit and during travel.There will be medical screening.Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.All passengers will be provided hand sanitizer at entry and exit points.Passengers must maintain social distancing at all times.What about food and blankets?Passengers will have to bring their own food, bedsheet and blankets while travelling in these ‘special’ trains. However, pre-packed food and biscuits will be available by on-board catering and will be sold to those passengers who need them, reported The Indian Express.What happens at exit points?On arriving at their destination, all passengers should follow the health protocols issued by the concerned state government, said the Ministry’s guidelines.When can we expect more such ‘special’ trains to operate?More 'special' trains will operate based on the availability of coaches.(With inputs from PTI, ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.