Indian High Commission Writes to UK MP Over Farmer Protest Tweets
This letter comes a day after UK MP Claudia Webbe tweeted in solidarity to the farmers’ protest.
The Indian High Commission in London has penned an open letter on Tuesday, 16 February to United Kingdom, Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe, a day after she tweeted in solidarity to the farmers’ protest, and asked for the release of arrested young activists Disha Ravi and Nodeep Kaur.
The letter was written to “dispel any misgivings” and stated that the Government of India was aware of “efforts by vested interests abroad to fuel the protests through misinformation and incendiary assertions that are not helpful in progressing the dialogue between the protesters and government or addressing the issues through the democratic processes that our people have traditionally relied on”.
The letter emphasised that the protesting farmers have been “treated with utmost respect and restraint by the government and security forces - more than may have been the case in similar situations elsewhere in the world.”.
The letter started off by saying that the UK MP is welcome to raise any apprehensions of the community she represents around the protests.
"We would have been able to comprehensively and in detail provide clarifications to assuage the concerns of your constituents with regard to the recent path-breaking Indian Farm Laws against which a small section of India's farming community has been protesting," stated the letter.
“It is emphasised that the reforms, intended to protect and empower farmers in India are based on inputs from experts and recommendations by committees that have analysed the specific challenges of the agricultural sector in India over the last 20 years.”Indian High Commission letter.
The letter added that the farm laws were discussed and debated in the Parliament, the benefits of which have helped over 100 million small-scale farmers. “Since the enactment of these reforms, discussions have been held with farmers and other stakeholders on their efficient implementation,” said the letter.
The letter added that the Centre has held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers to address any reservations and stated, “Though Government of India has suggested numerous ways to address their apprehensions, including postponing implementation of the Acts or amendment of the same, these options have been summarily rejected by them”.
The letter ended with asking the MP to duly study the clarifications issued by the Government of India about the farm laws and the High Commission will be at Webbe’s disposal for any specific queries.
Details of the Farm Laws Act were also part of the letter, as well as the farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally violence that ensued.
What did MP Claudia Tweet?
MP Claudia Webbe has posted tweets in solidarity of the farmers’ protest, as well as calling for the release of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi and 24-year-old Dalit activist Nodeep Kaur who have been arrested.
The farmers protests have recently garnered international attention and support after well-known figures like Meena Harris, Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others tweeted about the world’s largest protest.
Lakhs of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for over three months in brutal winter resisting the Centre’s recently passed farm laws.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.