Saudi Arabia has banned international visitors from making the Islamic pilgrimage, or Hajj, this year in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus. The country will allow only people already living in the kingdom to take part in the pilgrimage that begins in July.The move comes to control the spread of COVID-19 as global numbers keep rising at a record high rate.“It was decided to hold the pilgrimage this year with very limited numbers ... with different nationalities in the kingdom,” Al Jazeera quoted the official Saudi Press Agency as saying on Monday, 22 June.An estimated two million people would otherwise have visited Mecca and Medina this summer for the annual gathering, the BBC reported.Hajj, Jerusalem Tour Ads on Tirupati Bus Tickets Sparks Row in APThere had been fears the Hajj might be cancelled altogether.The pilgrimage is one of the most significant moments in the Muslim religious calendar. But only citizens from countries around the world who are already residing in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to attend this year, reported news agency IANS.The authorities said this is the only way they will be able to make plans for social distancing to keep people safe.Earlier this month, Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, emerged as one of the first countries to withdraw from the pilgrimage according to Al Jazeera. Malaysia, Senegal and Singapore followed suit with similar announcements.Saudi Arabia so far has has recorded 1,61,005 cases of infection and 1,307 deaths.(With inputs from Al Jazeera and IANS.)COVID19: Daily Wage Worker Gives Up Hajj Savings To Feed The Needy We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.