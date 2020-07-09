‘China Has A Pattern of Instigating Territorial Disputes’: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit out at China while referring to India-China border tensions on 8 July, adding that India had done its best to respond to the incredibly aggressive action.

“I have spoken with Foreign (External Affairs) Minister Jaishankar a number of times about this. The Chinese took incredibly aggressive action. The Indians have done their best to respond to that,” Pompeo said while he was answering questions about the Chinese intrusion into Indian territories in eastern Ladakh, PTI reported.

Continuing to speak, Pompeo said, "I put this in the context of (Chinese) General Secretary Xi Jinping and his behaviour throughout the region and, indeed, throughout the world," adding that it was not possible to look at that particular instance of Chinese Communist Party aggression in isolation. “ I think you need to put it in the larger context," he said.