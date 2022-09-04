After Surpassing UK, Experts Predict India To Be Third Largest Economy by 2030

As India overtook the United Kingdom to become the fifth largest economy in the world, former Chief Economic Advisor Dr Arvind Virmani predicted that by 2030, India will be the third largest economy globally, after the United States of America and China, reported news agency ANI.

Virmani said that as per his “earlier forecast,” India was moving “up the power scale” and would rank third by 2028-2030.

Calling the trend of growth important, the ex-economic advisor said that it would affect India’s perception, foreign policy, and how India deals with other countries. “So, over the last 20-30 years, people have begun to see that we are far behind China. This will hopefully start changing the perception,” ANI quoted him as saying.