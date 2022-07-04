India's Tejas Fighter Jet Emerges as Top Choice for Malaysia

In February last year, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

India has started work on the MK 2 version of the Tejas as well as on an ambitious $5 billion project to develop a fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

“We actually are the only one who covered everything that they require and we met their budget requirements as well,” Mr Madhavan said.

“Nobody will offer them upgrades so fast as we would offer. They will have an alternative available in Tejas Mark 2 and they can even think of AMCA,” the HAL chief added.