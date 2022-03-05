Sanctions Block Russia’s Access to US Tech: How Will That Hurt Russia?

Carl Von Clausewitz, the Prussian General and military theorist introduced the concept of “absolute war” where participants use every means at their disposal to achieve victory. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh day, much of what the world is witnessing reiterates Clausewitz’s theory of absolute war.

While the tanks, soldiers, aircraft, and missiles play a major role in the invasion, there is another war that has been unleashed where technology is not just a tool, but also the battleground.

Much of this was expected once social media emerged as a potent platform for not just networking, but also diplomacy and war. The Ukrainians, who are clearly outnumbered and outgunned militarily, took to social media to bring balance to this asymmetry to the on-ground war.