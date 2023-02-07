2 IAF C-17s Land in Turkey With Supplies, Indian Army To Set Up Medical Facility
Turkey earthquake: One of the C-17 planes landed in Adanda on Tuesday morning and the other departed around noon.
While Turkey is still reeling from the after-effects of a catastrophic earthquake and dozens of aftershocks that struck the country on Monday, 6 February, India has sent two plane-loads of relief materials and medical teams to assist survivors and local authorities engaged in rescue operations.
India has also sent different equipment, tools and vehicles to help in efforts to look for survivors of the earthquake, that has so far killed over 4,000 people.
A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, with search and rescue personnel, trained dog squads, relief material, drilling machines, and medical supplies on board, had landed in Turkey's Adanda on Tuesday morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Twitter.
A second aircraft left for the country at around 12 pm. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to say, "Second @IAF_MCC C-17 with self-contained @NDRFHQ teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles leaves for Türkiye. India continues to support the people of Türkiye in their hour of need."
Both aircraft are also carrying personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
The Indian Army has also extended all possible support to the tragedy-hit country. The Army announced that it had mobilised an 89-member medical team to visit Turkey. "The team comprises medical specialists and is equipped with x-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plants, cardiac monitors and associated equipment," the Army said.
A 30-bed medical facility will also be set up to treat the wounded in the country.
India on Monday decided to dispatch medical teams and supplies following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement.
In response, the Turkish embassy in India had tweeted, "First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF's special search & rescue teams and trained dog squats just arrived in Türkiye. Thank you India for your support and solidarity."
Several other countries, including the United States and Britain, have also been sending relief materials and rescue personnel to help look for survivors.
