Death Toll Surpasses 4,000 After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Syria, Turkey

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, and its consequent aftershocks, surpassed 4,000 people, AP reported on Tuesday, 7 February.

The big story: Since the first earthquake at 4:17 am local time on Monday, dozens of aftershocks have been shaking Turkey and neighbouring countries of Syria, Lebanon, and Cyprus.

A staggering death toll: As per a report by AP, at least 2,921 people died in 10 of Turkey's provinces, while Syrian state media informed that the death count in the region crossed 1400.

In Turkey, around 16,000 people sustained injuries, and over 2,000 were injured in Syria.

The death count is likely to rise, as search and rescue operations resume in the affected areas.