7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Parts of Turkey, Over 15 Feared Dead
Over 34 buildings have reportedly been destroyed in the Osmaniye province due to the earthquake.
A powerful earthquake of 7.8 in magnitude hit southeastern Turkey on Monday, 6 February.
The damage? Several buildings were destroyed due to the earthquake, according to a report by news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).
Over 34 buildings were destroyed in the Osmaniye province, Governor Erdinc Yilma was quoted as saying.
Loss of lives: The death toll so far is estimated to be 15 people, although officials have said that it could go higher.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
