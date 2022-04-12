US Monitoring Rise in 'Human Rights Abuses' in India: State Secy Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, 12 April, said that Washington was monitoring the rise in "human rights abuses" in India.

"We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials," Blinken was quoted as saying on Monday at a joint press briefing with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The relationship between the world’s largest democracies is built on a foundation of common values and resilient democratic institutions, and the shared Indo-Pacific interests of a rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholds human rights, and expands regional and global peace and prosperity," a White House statement on the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue said.