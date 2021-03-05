‘Misleading’: Govt on Report Downgrading India to ‘Partly Free’

“Rather than serving as a champion of democratic practice and a counterweight to authoritarian influence from countries such as China, Modi and his party are tragically driving India itself toward authoritarianism,” the report said, as it spoke about the “ham-fisted lockdown”, the “government’s crackdown on critics” and “the scapegoating of Muslims”.

Asserting that there has been a deterioration in political rights and civil liberties in India since Modi’s tenure began, the report noted that there has been “increased pressure on human rights organisations, rising intimidation of academics and journalists, and a spate of bigoted attacks, including lynchings, aimed at Muslims”.

The decline has only increased with Modi’s re-election in 2019, the report further stated.

Freedom House also raised concerns over the crackdown in the country amid the CAA and NRC protests, as well as India’s controversial love jihad laws. It also criticised the condition of millions of migrants workers during the COVID-induced lockdown in the country.