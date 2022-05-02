Russia-Ukraine War: Jaishankar Is Talking Tough, But Can India Afford That?

India-Taliban relations remain uneasy. It is surprising that India was a passive participant in post-Taliban Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021. India had probably taken the US and NATO presence for granted and believed that the West-supported regime in Kabul was stable enough. Somewhere, the Indian intelligence displayed extraordinary indifference in assessing the situation.

Did India anticipate the sudden exit of the Americans from Afghanistan? An aggressive and assertive India would either have built bridges with the incoming Taliban or it would have supported the other groups. Even as realpolitik has become a badge of honour in foreign policy matters under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India played its cards badly in Afghanistan. What we sense in Jaishankar’s angry remarks on Afghanistan is frustration over India’s helpless position in that country.