'Don't Separate Us,' Says Pak Boyfriend of MP Woman Stopped at Attari Border

Fiza and Dilshad's cross-border love story reportedly began in 2019, when they met on Facebook. Ironically, the couple got into a heated argument about the Balakot airstrike – and soon fell in love.

"If my country is a problem for her family, I am ready to shift to Dubai. I promise to bring her to India every year without fail. Please don't separate us. We won't be able to survive without each other," Dilshad told The Times of India from Karachi.

Speaking to The Quint over the phone, Dilshad said: