India on Wednesday, 24 June, conveyed its concerns to China on the violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley area between Indian and Chinese troops, saying, "It was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control (LAC)."Nine days after 20 Indian personnel lost their lives in the clashes at Galwan Valley, the 15th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Wednesday, with the Indian delegation led by joint secretary (East Asia) and Chinese delegation led by the director general of the Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry.Catch all the updates on the India-China tensions here."The two sides discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas, in particular the situation in eastern Ladakh... The two sides... reaffirmed that (they) should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the senior commanders on 6 June," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement."The two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquility in border areas and the development of broader relationship between the two countries. In this context, they also took note of the discussions in the second meeting of the senior commanders held on 22 June... The two sides also agreed to maintain communication at diplomatic and military level including under the framework of WMCC to resolve the existing situation peacefully," it added.Commander-level talks were held between India and China in a "positive and constructive" atmosphere on Monday, the Indian Army had said.“Corps Commander level talks between India-China were held at Moldo in cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides,” the Indian Army said, as per news agency ANI.This was the second such meeting after the first one on 6 June to defuse the tensions.The tensions between the two countries reached its peak when a violent clash broke out at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the night of 15 June, leading to the death of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer.Reports indicated that China too suffered casualties, but no toll has officially been released by the Chinese authorities.Does Modi’s ‘No Intrusion’ Remark Ratify China’s LAC Land-Grab? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.