A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there were no foreign incursions into India, his office has clarified that his "observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces".In a statement on Saturday, 20 June, regarding the all-party meeting held a day before, the PMO said Modi was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "In fact, he specifically emphasised that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violation of LAC.""As regards transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on 15 June arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions," it said, adding that the sacrifices of the soldiers foiled the attempt of the Chinese side and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC.China on Saturday asserted that "the Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the LAC in the west section of the China-India boundary"After an all-party meet on Friday, PM Modi indicated that China did not cross the border or take over any Indian postCongress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed the Centre for its handling of the issue, saying the PM's remarks on the LAC issue have left everyone baffled and bewilderedRahul Gandhi too slammed the PM's comments made at the all-party meet, saying he has "surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression""... It was also made clear that this government will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC."PMO statementWhile condemning that an "unnecessary controversy is being created" to lower the morale of the soldiers, the PMO expressed confidence that "the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda".China on Saturday asserted that "the Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary.""For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.Giving a step-by-step account of the Galwan clash, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed, he said that on 15 June, India's front-line troops crossed the LAC for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing. "India's front-line troops even violently attacked the Chinese officers and soldiers who went there for negotiation, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties," he claimed in a series of tweets.