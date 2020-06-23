The Indian Army on Tuesday, 23 June, said the commander-level talks between India and China were held in a “positive and constructive” atmosphere.“Corps Commander level talks b/w India-China were held at Moldo in cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides,” the Indian Army said, reported news agency ANI.This is the second such meeting after the first one on 6 June happened to defuse the tensions.According to IANS, the meeting between 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin happened on the lines of the one they held at the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting (BPM) point in eastern Ladakh on 6 June.Army Chief to Visit Leh, Kashmir Amid India-China Border TensionsThe volatile ground situation in Ladakh and Pangong Tso is likely to be another flashpoint after Galwan Valley patrolling point 14 where a barbaric attack was carried on Indian troops by Chinese army, news agency IANS reported. Ferocious build up at the Line of Actual Control has started backed by artillery and tanks in the depth areas.At Pangong Tso, there is an attempt by the PLA to alter the LAC unilaterally.The prolonged camping and a heavy presence of Chinese troops in Pangong Lake at a point which has been under Indian control has emerged to be the biggest roadblock for a possible resolution to the ongoing tussle between India and China at the Line of Actual Control.The Chinese have built defences in several parts between Finger 4 and 8 that have been grey zones in the past. The Chinese action in Pangong Lake is seen as an attempt to change the status quo.Indian Army has also enhanced deployment at Hot Springs, Demchok, Koyul, Fukche, Depsang, Murgo, and Galwan.After the 15 June violent clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and Chinese also suffered casualties, the situation continues to be tense in Galwan and Pangong Tso regions.India has also ramped up preparations on its side along the 826-km front of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)‘Has China Occupied Indian Land?’ Says Rahul Gandhi, BJP Hits Back We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.