‘Disengagement Process Not Yet Completed’: India on LAC Situation
Earlier, China had said that border troops had “disengaged in most localities” following close communication.
India on Thursday, 30 July, said that the disengagement process has not yet been completed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), days after China's claim that troops have disengaged in most localities in eastern Ladakh.
WHAT DID THE STATEMENT SAY?
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that senior commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps regarding the disengagement process.
Referring to the 17th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), held last week, the MEA said the two sides "agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols, and full restoration of peace and tranquility was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations."
"There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The senior commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard," the MEA said, calling for China to "sincerely work" with India for disengagement and de-escalation, and restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.
WHAT DID CHINA SAY EARLIER?
On Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry had said that border troops of China and India "have disengaged in most localities" following close communication via military and diplomatic channels.
“As border troops have disengaged in most localities, the situation on the ground is de-escalating and the temperature is coming down. Currently, the two sides are actively preparing for the fifth round of commander-level talks to resolve outstanding issues on the ground. We hope the Indian side will work towards the same goal with China, implement the two sides’ consensus and jointly uphold peace and tranquility along the border,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.
