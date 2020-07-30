‘Disengagement Process Not Yet Completed’: India on LAC Situation

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that senior commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps regarding the disengagement process.

Referring to the 17th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), held last week, the MEA said the two sides "agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols, and full restoration of peace and tranquility was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations."

"There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The senior commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard," the MEA said, calling for China to "sincerely work" with India for disengagement and de-escalation, and restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.