India-China | Sr Commanders May Meet Again on Disengagement: MEA 

India and China have agreed that another meeting of senior commanders may be held soon to work out steps to ensure full disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday, 24 July, after talks at the diplomatic level were held on the same day to resolve the ongoing border dispute.

The 17th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Friday, with the Indian delegation led by the joint secretary (East Asia) from the MEA, and Chinese one led by the director general of Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.