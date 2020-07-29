Ahead of Talks, China Claims Troops Have Disengaged at Most Sites

Border troops of China and India “have disengaged in most localities” following close communication via military and diplomatic channels, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, 28 July.

June saw one of the deadliest clashes at the India-China border in Galwan valley, Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but has not officially confirmed the details.



This news comes just four days after New Delhi announced that the two countries had agreed on “early and complete disengagement” along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, The Indian Express reported.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last week on Friday said that they will hold more talks to ensure they “expeditiously” complete “disengagement and de-escalation” and restore peace and tranquillity, reported The Tribune.