India’s Economy Projected to Contract 10.5% in FY 2020-21: Fitch

The projection comes days after data showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter ended June contracted 23.9 percent, revealing the extent of damage the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have caused to the country's economy.

With economic activities almost brought to a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19, most sectors like manufacturing and construction received a heavy blow. Agriculture, on the other hand, offered some respite, having advanced 3.4 percent in the first quarter.

"GDP should rebound strongly in 3Q20 (third quarter from October to December) amid a re-opening of the economy, but there are signs that the recovery has been sluggish and uneven... We have slashed our GDP forecast for this fiscal year to (-) 10.5 percent, a huge revision of (-) 5pp compared to the June Global Economic Outlook (GEO)," Fitch was quoted as saying on Tuesday.