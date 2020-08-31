COVID-19 Impact: India’s GDP Shrinks 23.9% in Its Worst Drop Yet

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian told reporters, “April-June quarter economic performance is primarily due to exogenous shock felt globally due to COVID-19 which resulted in global lockdown in April to June quarter. Even India was in lockdown in the first quarter.”

Highlighting on the indicators like the core sector growth which has experienced slower rate of decline since April, CEA said India is witnessing a V-shaped recovery, reported NDTV.

"Core sector growth which had declined by 38 percent in April has progressively reduced to 22 per ent in May, 13 percent in June and 9.6 percent in July 2020. Core sector output is clearly showing a V- shaped recovery," Subramanian said.