COVID-19 Impact: India’s GDP Shrinks 23.9% in Its Worst Drop Yet
India’s GDP has taken a significant hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.
As India gradually becomes the global hotspot for COVID-19, the gross domestic product for the first quarter ended June of FY 2020-21, released on Monday, 31 August, dropped 23.9%, revealing the extent of damage the pandemic has caused to the country’s economy.
With economic activities almost brought to a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19, most sectors like manufacturing and construction received a heavy dent.
Agriculture, on the other hand, offered some respite, having advanced 3.4 percent in the first quarter.
Here is the sector-wise breakdown:
Asia’s third largest economy saw the steepest fall in GDP first time in four decades. If the negative growth rate continues for a second quarter in July-September, India will reel from recession.
On a sequential basis, the quarterly growth rate has progressively declined from 5.2 per cent in Q1 of 2019-20 to 4.4 percent in Q2, 4.1 percent in Q3 and 3.1 percent in the last quarter of 2019-20.
The Gross Value Added (GVA) stood at -22.8 percent as against the estimates of -19.2 percent.
‘GDP Decline Due to Lockdown’: Chief Economic Advisor
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian told reporters, “April-June quarter economic performance is primarily due to exogenous shock felt globally due to COVID-19 which resulted in global lockdown in April to June quarter. Even India was in lockdown in the first quarter.”
Highlighting on the indicators like the core sector growth which has experienced slower rate of decline since April, CEA said India is witnessing a V-shaped recovery, reported NDTV.
"Core sector growth which had declined by 38 percent in April has progressively reduced to 22 per ent in May, 13 percent in June and 9.6 percent in July 2020. Core sector output is clearly showing a V- shaped recovery," Subramanian said.
During the GST council briefing on 27 August, the finance minister had referred to the coronavirus outbreak as an ‘act of God’ which may lead to a contraction of the economy in the current fiscal.
Expenditure Trends
India's private final consumption expenditure, the indicator for household spending, fell 26.7%. Investments indicated by Gross Fixed Capital formation dropped 47.1%, while Government Final Consumption Expenditure rose 16.4%.
Experts, Politicians React:
Speaking to BloombergQuint, Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India, said the first round of revisions would take place when data from the Ministry of Company Affairs data is included. The quarterly projections are mainly based on corporate data of listed corporates, and not the smallest companies. He added that the steep contraction in the first quarter means that the full year contraction could be worse than the -5% estimated by a number of economists.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the government for ignoring “warning” and wrote on Twitter, “GDP reduces by 24%. The worst in Independent India's history. Unfortunately, the Govt ignored the warnings. (sic)”
Sakshi Gupta, senior economist at HDFC Bank Gurugram told Reuters, “Hopes of an economic recovery in the second half of the year have been pinned on a rural sector revival. However, with the virus spreading to the hinterland, the rural support might be lower than expected.”
